Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India stands at 21.6 crore

Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India stands at 21.6 crore

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India has stated in its latest monthly update that in December 2025, 4.4 lakh net demat accounts were added with NSDL, registering M-o-M growth of 1% in total demat accounts. A total of 27.3 lakh net accounts were added with CDSL during the month,registering an increase of 1.6% in total demat accounts over November 2025. At the end of December 2025, overall tally of demat accounts stood at 21.6 crore with 4.3 crore demat accounts at NSDL and 17.3 crore accounts at CDSL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian states consolidated gross fiscal deficit increased to 3.3% of GDP in 2024-25

Indian states consolidated gross fiscal deficit increased to 3.3% of GDP in 2024-25

Shriram Finance Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 2,522 cr

Shriram Finance Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 2,522 cr

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 53.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 53.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 42.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 42.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday