Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 305.86 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 4.95% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 305.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales305.86276.37 11 OPM %6.706.40 -PBDT21.2319.32 10 PBT18.2217.08 7 NP15.9015.15 5

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

