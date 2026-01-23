Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 305.86 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 4.95% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 305.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.305.86276.376.706.4021.2319.3218.2217.0815.9015.15

