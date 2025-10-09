Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin rises on $250 mln Florida manufacturing facility plan

Lupin rises on $250 mln Florida manufacturing facility plan

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Lupin rose 3.78% to Rs 1977.75 after the company announced plans to set up a $250 million manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida.

The plant will produce over 25 respiratory medicines, including albuterol inhalers used by children with asthma and U.S. service members. The investment covers research, infrastructure, and capital spending over five years.

The 70,000-square-foot facility, spread across five acres, will strengthen Lupin's U.S. supply chain and reduce dependence on imports. It is expected to create more than 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.

Lupin will receive tax incentives from the State of Florida for its investment and job creation. The company is partnering with Florida Commerce/Select Florida, the City of Coral Springs, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance on the project.

 

Mumbai-based Lupin runs 15 manufacturing plants and seven research centers globally. The U.S. remains its largest market, with operations led from Naples, Florida.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

