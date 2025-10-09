Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL gains after securing export order worth $34.19 million

HFCL gains after securing export order worth $34.19 million

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

HFCL rose 1.04% to Rs 73.98 after the company announced that it has secured an export order valued at $34.19 million (approximately Rs 303.35 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables.

The order has been bagged through HFCLs overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer. According to the company, the optical fiber cables will be manufactured and supplied as per the customers specifications, with the execution timeline extending up to April 2026.

In a regulatory filing, HFCL clarified that neither the promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the deal does not fall under related party transactions as defined by applicable regulations.

 

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

Prestige Estates jumps on strong business update

Prestige Estates jumps on strong business update

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon