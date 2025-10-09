HFCL gains after securing export order worth $34.19 million

HFCL rose 1.04% to Rs 73.98 after the company announced that it has secured an export order valued at $34.19 million (approximately Rs 303.35 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables.The order has been bagged through HFCLs overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer. According to the company, the optical fiber cables will be manufactured and supplied as per the customers specifications, with the execution timeline extending up to April 2026.
In a regulatory filing, HFCL clarified that neither the promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the deal does not fall under related party transactions as defined by applicable regulations.
HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content