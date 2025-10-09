Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

IIFL Finance added 1.35% to Rs 495.30 after the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Girish Kousgi is a seasoned leader in the financial services sector, bringing nearly three decades of diverse experience across banking and finance. He possesses deep expertise in asset and liability management, with a strong focus on mortgages, retail lending, SME, and agri-business.

Throughout his career, Kousgi has worked across a broad suite of financial products, including home loans, business loans, loan against property (LAP), personal loans, mortgages, deposits, and rural finance offerings. He has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership in sales, product development, credit underwriting, risk management, and operations.

 

He has held senior leadership positions at several reputed institutions, including serving as managing director and CEO of PNB Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes. He has also held key roles at Tata Capital Financial Services, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Kousgi holds an Executive Master's Diploma in Business Administration from the Institute of Commerce and Trade and is a graduate in Commerce (B.Com).

Also Read

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; private bank, auto stocks weigh; metal, pharma outshine

stock market trading

EFC (I) shares zoom 10% on after Abakkus Asset Manager buys stakes; details

rare earth magnet, magnet

Beijing seeks assurance from India on no US re-export of heavy rare earths

Salah Egypt

Salah nets brace as Egypt seal 2026 World Cup spot with win over Djibouti

IIFL Finance is a middle layer Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and primarily engaged in financing and related activities. The company enabling the company to carry on business as a non-banking financial company. the company offers a broad suite of financial products and deals majorly into loans such as gold loan, loans to Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME), loan against securities and digital finance loans.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19% to Rs 233.35 crore on 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,959.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates jumps on strong business update

Prestige Estates jumps on strong business update

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon