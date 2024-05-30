LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 706.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 34.48 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear rose 706.67% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 34.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 382.76% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 75.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
