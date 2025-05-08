Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade near flatline; FMCG shares extent losses for 3rd day

Barometers trade near flatline; FMCG shares extent losses for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with marginal losses in morning trade, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that persistent tariff hikes could slow growth and drive long-term inflation. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by rising Indo-Pak tensions. The Nifty traded below the 24,400 level. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 4.32 points or 0.01% to 80,744.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 18.60 points or 0.08% to 24,396.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,539 shares rose and 853 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Maruti, ITC cap Sensex, Nifty upside; pharma, FMCG drag; smallcaps up 1%

Niva Bupa

Why Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares spiked 15% in trade today?

JLR new F-Pace SVR

Tata Motors shares extend gain, surge 9% on heavy volumes; here's why

ipo allotment

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment today: here's how to check your status online

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Satin Creditcare drops 4% after Q4 results; Here's why profit declined 67%

Titan Company (up 0.54%), Asian Paints (up 0.32%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.32%), Aarti Industries (up 1.66%), Bharat Forge (down 0.74%), Biocon (down 0.17%), Britannia Industries (up 0.20%), Canara Bank (up 0.48%), Ceigall India (up 1.34%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 2.40%), D. B. Corp (down 2.56%), Dilip Buildcon (up 3.65%), EPL (up 2.22%), Escorts Kubota (down 0.34%), Fine Organic Industries (up 1.86%), GHCL (up 1.64%), Harsha Engineers International (up 1.91%), Hindustan Construction Co (up 1.93%), Ideaforge Technology (up 1.53%), IIFL Finance (up 2.73%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.34%), Pidilite Industries (down 0.65%), Sula Vineyards (up 1.08%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.33%) will declare their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.82% to 56,123.45. The index fell 1.42% in three consecutive trading sessions.

ITC (down 1.47%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.42%), Dabur India (down 1.42%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.26%), Emami (down 1.20%), United Spirits (down 0.79%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.40%), Marico (down 0.2%), Nestle India (down 0.17%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.05%) slipped.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 1.64%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.56%) and Patanjali Foods (up 0.44%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sonata Software declined 1.30%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.4% to Rs 107.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 19.4% year on year to Rs 2617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 1.08%. The companys total production jumped 20.27% to 85,925 units in April 2025 from 71,445 units produced in April 2024. Total sales increased 17.74% to 80,789 units in April 2025 as against 68,614 in April 2024.

Ceinsys Tech rallied 3.49% after it received a work order worth Rs 11.39 crore for project management consultancy of an underground drainage system in Navghar-Manikpur Zone-6 from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid jumps on bagging order

Zaggle Prepaid jumps on bagging order

Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 9,604 cr

Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 9,604 cr

Zaggle enters into a channel partner agreement with Grant Thornton

Zaggle enters into a channel partner agreement with Grant Thornton

Ceinsys Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 11.39 cr

Ceinsys Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 11.39 cr

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon