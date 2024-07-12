Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 1.35%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 0.98% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 1.35% today to trade at Rs 1452.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.35% to quote at 8641.75. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.26% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 102.29 % over last one year compared to the 22.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 0.98% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2818 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39991 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 641.05 on 28 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case

share market stock market trading

Bondada Engg stock price hits 5% upper circuit on securing Rs 317 cr-order

Flood, Shahjahanpur Flood

Traffic slows down on NH 24 due to severe flooding in UP's Shahjahanpur

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 24,400; TCS up 3%

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon