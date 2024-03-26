Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.73%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.58% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.73% today to trade at Rs 1126.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.5% to quote at 6871.96. The index is down 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.08% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 128.24 % over last one year compared to the 25.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.58% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2337 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25186 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1277.45 on 11 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 390.33 on 28 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Indus Towers Ltd Surges 1.98%

Adani Ports rises after signing deal to acquire majority stake in Orissa-based Gopalpur Port

Summerwind GSA selects AirGain - RATEGAIN's AI-powered airline pricing solution

Tejas Networks signs MoU with Telecom Egypt

Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, RVNL in spotlight

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon