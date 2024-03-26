Tejas Networks signs MoU with Telecom Egypt

For cooperation in field of communication and information technology

Tejas Networks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt (TE), ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency) and NTI (National Telecom Institute) to replicate its experience of implementing Bharatnet (Rural Broadband Project) and NKN (National Knowledge Network) projects in Egypt.

Other broad areas of cooperation include capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians on state-of-the-art telecom and networking technologies, establishing local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-theHome (FTTH) products, and setting up technical support services in Egypt both for customers within the country as well as for the larger Africa and Middle East region.

