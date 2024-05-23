Business Standard
Wipro files Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Wipro announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 May 2024 (U.S. time) and will furnish the same to its American Depository Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of a physical distribution.
The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2024, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and is available through the Wipro website at - https://www.wipro.com/investors/annual-reports/
In accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, physical and email copies of Wipro's Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders upon request.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

