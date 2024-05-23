Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Results in spotlight: ITC, Interglobe Aviation, Page Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Bayer Crop science, CESC, Finolex Cables, Bikaji Foods International, Saregama India, Orchid Pharma, Gabriel India, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air, Sandhar Technologies, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Tata Investment Corp, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) board approved the acquisition of the western wear and accessories business from Nykaa Fashion, approved the transfer of a 100% stake held in lluminar Media to Nykaa Fashion and gave principal approval for the merger of Iluminar Media into Nykaa Fashion.

Nykaa reported consolidated net profit of Rs 90.71 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 22.75 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 28% to Rs 1,667.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,307.72 crore in Q4 FY23. During the quarter, consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 32% YoY to Rs 3,217.2 crore, as all the businesses continue to deliver superior performance.

AllCargo Logistics's arm, ECU Worldwide, acquired a 25% stake in Fair Trade for 2.9 million.

Jubilant Foodworks approved a further investment of Rs 30 crore in the Bangladesh unit.

Oil India signed a new long-term definitive agreement for the transportation of additional petroleum products through OIL's Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline following the commissioning of the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project.

Powergrid Coproration of India's board approved raising up to a Rs 5,000 crore term loan /credit line from the Consortium of Bankers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Grasim Industries rose 0.07% to Rs 1369.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 37727.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33462.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 3.62% to Rs 4166.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4322.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 11978.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12263.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 146.50% to Rs 310.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total income rose 14.7% to Rs 11721.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10223.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Pennar Industries rose 22.58% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 822.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 5.69% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1447.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

