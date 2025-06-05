Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.93%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.93%

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.33% over last one month compared to 14.94% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 1.93% today to trade at Rs 1471. The BSE Realty index is up 0.69% to quote at 7620.9. The index is up 14.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 1.06% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 2.65 % over last one year compared to the 8.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.33% over last one month compared to 14.94% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1956 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54811 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Welspun Corp bags repeat exports orders

Alvotech and Dr Reddy's enter into collaboration and license agreement for pembrolizumab

Sampre Nutritions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samyak International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

