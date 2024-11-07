Business Standard
Macrotech Developers to acquire balance stake in three digital infra platform entities

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

For consideration of Rs 307 cr

Macrotech Developers has executed Securities Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with India Opportunities Fund SSA Scheme 1 and DSS Opportunities Investment 1 (Bain Capital) for acquisition of their interest in the Digital Infrastructure Platform entities (viz. Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management , Palava Induslogic 4 and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 ), in entirety at a consideration of Rs 307 crore, subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions.

"This is in pursuance of our planned strategy for calibrated growth in our annuity income through Digital Infrastructure viz. Industrial and Logistics under the LILP (Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park) brand", the company said.

 

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

