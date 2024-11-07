Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sonata Software,

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sonata Software,

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Result Today:

Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M), Lupin, RVNL, Trent, Shyam Metalics, Indian Hotels, Goldiam International, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Happy Forgings, HIL, Indigo Paints, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Kennametal India, Linde India, AAVAS Financiers, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Electricals, Carysil, Clean Science and Technology, Cummins India, Emami, Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Co will declare their result later today

Stocks to Watch:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 62.64% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 378.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 232.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,589.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

Tata Steel reported net loss of Rs 759 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue fell 3.2% YoY to Rs 53,905 crore during the quarter.

Sonata Softwares consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.8% to Rs 106 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue declined 14.13% QoQ to Rs 2,170 crore in Q2 FY25.

Power Grid Corporation of Indias consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.31% to Rs 3,793 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,781 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose slightly higher 0.08% to Rs 11,277 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,267 crore in Q2 FY24.

Pricols consolidated net profit jumped 36.36% to Rs 45 crore on 15.74% increase in revenue to Rs 669 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals a flat opening

GIFT Nifty signals a flat opening

Power Grid Corp's Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 3,794 cr

Power Grid Corp's Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 3,794 cr

Power Grid board approves transfer of four transmission projects to PGInvIT

Power Grid board approves transfer of four transmission projects to PGInvIT

KIMS unveils ongoing expansion in Kerala

KIMS unveils ongoing expansion in Kerala

Board of Tata Steel appoints director

Board of Tata Steel appoints director

Delta Corps consolidated net profit declined 60.86% to Rs 27 crore on 27.97% decline in revenue to Rs 188 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; China gains

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

India USA

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India, US relations set to remain strong under Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon