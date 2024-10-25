Madhav Copper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 327.41% to Rs 25.73 croreNet profit of Madhav Copper reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 327.41% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.736.02 327 OPM %5.67-11.13 -PBDT1.31-0.63 LP PBT0.90-1.08 LP NP0.94-1.06 LP
