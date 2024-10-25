Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.23 22 OPM %17.860 -PBDT0.720.70 3 PBT0.700.68 3 NP0.510.50 2
