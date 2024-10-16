Business Standard
Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 7.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 278.31 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 7.30% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 278.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 278.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales278.31278.46 0 OPM %13.0414.52 -PBDT31.3832.91 -5 PBT22.7725.63 -11 NP13.8414.93 -7

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

