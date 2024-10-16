RailTel Corp bags order from MHADA worth Rs 80 crore

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received work order from Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) amounting to Rs 79.84 crore.The project entails selection of service provider (cloud hosting and managed service) to setup, migrate, and manage data centre (DC) and disaster recovery (DR) site for MHADA on Cloud. The order is worth Rs 79.84 crore and is expected to be executed by 15 January 2025.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.
Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 0.56% to settle at Rs 408.10 on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.
