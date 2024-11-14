Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 52.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 532.42 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 52.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 532.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 385.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales532.42385.25 38 OPM %2.073.00 -PBDT5.716.36 -10 PBT3.323.35 -1 NP1.583.35 -53
