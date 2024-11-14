Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.06 croreNet Loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-0.060.36 PL OPM %733.33-38.89 -PBDT-0.43-0.15 -187 PBT-0.50-0.22 -127 NP-0.50-0.22 -127
