Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 52.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 355.21 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 52.54% to Rs 71.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 355.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.98% to Rs 109.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1322.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1096.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales355.21288.12 23 1322.291096.58 21 OPM %32.4927.91 -15.9519.43 - PBDT103.4669.58 49 175.21182.03 -4 PBT96.2063.14 52 147.79156.60 -6 NP71.5146.88 53 109.45116.41 -6
