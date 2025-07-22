Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud added 1.43% to Rs 85.34 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.75% to Rs 27.76 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 163.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 40.07 crore in Q1 FY26, up 5.87% YoY.

Total expenses jumped 29.99% to Rs 124.26 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 95.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1.53 crore (up 159.32% YoY), cost of service was at Rs 22.06 crore (up 142.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 65.21 crore (up 24.21% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 6.30 crore (up 10.72% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance and advanced drone-based applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

