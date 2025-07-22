Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.27%

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.27% at 1733.6 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 5.68%, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 2.05% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 1.44%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 2.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.57% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 25060.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.02% to close at 82186.81 today.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

