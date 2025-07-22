Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks have been declining during the last five financial years. The NPAs have reduced from 9.11% to 2.58% from March 2021 to o March 2025. Change in credit culture has been effected, with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) fundamentally changing the creditor-borrower relationship, taking away control of the defaulting company from promoters/owners, and debarring wilful defaulters from the resolution process. To make the process more stringent, personal guarantor to corporate debtor has also been brought under the ambit of IBC.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

