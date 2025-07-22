Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 4418.84 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 5.80% to Rs 292.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 276.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 4418.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3611.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4418.843611.61 22 OPM %13.1213.50 -PBDT593.48509.99 16 PBT388.94374.13 4 NP292.15276.14 6
