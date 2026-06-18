Magellanic Cloud Ltd Falls 2.8%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.62%

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has added 9.01% over last one month compared to 2.44% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 2.8% today to trade at Rs 27.09. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.62% to quote at 27682.48. The index is down 2.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 2.46% and Tata Technologies Ltd lost 1.85% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.84 % over last one year compared to the 5.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has added 9.01% over last one month compared to 2.44% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 105.26 on 17 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.43 on 30 Mar 2026.

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