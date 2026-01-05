Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Magnanimous Trade & Finance allots 2.18 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Magnanimous Trade & Finance allots 2.18 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The Board of Magnanimous Trade & Finance at its meeting held on 05 January 2026 has approved the allotment of 2,18,83,764 fully Paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio 23:1 (Twenty-Three equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every one equity share of Rs. 10/- each) held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e. 2 January 2026.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 2,28,35,232 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

