IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 742.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 742.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 50.04% to Rs 6.78 crore

Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 742.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 649.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.04% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.7813.57 -50 OPM %-109.44-45.91 -PBDT-741.33-646.86 -15 PBT-742.49-648.66 -14 NP-742.87-649.04 -14

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

