Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 99.00 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 44.35% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 99.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales99.0097.63 1 OPM %22.2225.15 -PBDT28.0627.39 2 PBT22.0621.84 1 NP23.7616.46 44
