EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 132.50 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 40.66% to Rs 36.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 81.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 384.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content