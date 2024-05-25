EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 81.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 384.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 40.66% to Rs 36.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.