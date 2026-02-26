Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1205.1, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1205.1, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 17.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37118.6, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

