Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas slides as Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 193-cr

Mahanagar Gas slides as Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 193-cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas fell 1.93% to Rs 1,271.15 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 32.57% to Rs 193.37 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 286.78 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 14.72% YoY to Rs 2,049.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 258.01 crore in the Q2 FY26 quarter, down 30.80% from Rs 372.90 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA decreased by 1.37% YoY to Rs 838.66 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 20.30%, compared to 24.63% in Q2 FY25.

 

Total sales volume for the September 2025 quarter was 827.67 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 9.91% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 589.30 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.93% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 238.58 million SCM, up 15.12% YoY.

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DXY loses momentum from a 2-week spike; Fed hints at uncertainty on another rate cut

DXY loses momentum from a 2-week spike; Fed hints at uncertainty on another rate cut

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon