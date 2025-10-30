Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Zim Laboratories Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

Zim Laboratories Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd lost 14.78% to Rs 276.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Zim Laboratories Ltd tumbled 10.13% to Rs 74.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6305 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 5.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3334 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

IND vs AUS WCWC SF

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: AUS batting first; Shafali included in XI

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, co-founder Neha may earn ₹825 cr from OFS

warehouse

UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

Arundhati Bhattacharya

BFSI Summit LIVE: Firms ignoring technology risk long-term survival, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd pared 6.67% to Rs 1.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7856 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd fell 6.65% to Rs 56.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 216 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DXY loses momentum from a 2-week spike; Fed hints at uncertainty on another rate cut

DXY loses momentum from a 2-week spike; Fed hints at uncertainty on another rate cut

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon