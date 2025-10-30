Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Indian Rupee slumped today amid a sharp upturn in the US dollar index. Some selling pressure in local equities also weighed on sentiments and dragged INR towards record low against the US currency. INR currently quotes at 88.66 per US dollar, down 44 paise on the day. The US dollar index soared yesterday, breaking above 99 mark and hit its two-week high after the US Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that it is not a certainty that Fed will deliver another rate cut in next meeting December. Fed did cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%4.00%, marking its second consecutive cut this year yesterday though this action seemed to have already been factored in the market. Meanwhile, the NIFTY50 index has eased around half a percent, coming off a one-year high. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 88.69, up 0.39% on the day after nearing 88.80 mark earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 202.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 202.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon