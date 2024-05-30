Maharashtra Corporation standalone net profit declines 93.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.90% to Rs 0.23 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Maharashtra Corporation declined 93.02% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.