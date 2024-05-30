TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 77.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.41% to Rs 368.00 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac declined 77.34% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 368.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 528.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.21% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.53% to Rs 1545.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2325.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
