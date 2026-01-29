Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 59.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2026.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 59.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.1,611.65. Volumes stood at 3259 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 50.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3056 shares. The stock increased 7.60% to Rs.1,817.05. Volumes stood at 5062 shares in the last session.

 

Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 66.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.46% to Rs.293.00. Volumes stood at 4.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39288 shares. The stock lost 2.21% to Rs.1,146.00. Volumes stood at 18994 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24111 shares. The stock lost 6.41% to Rs.469.05. Volumes stood at 31577 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

