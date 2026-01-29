Volumes soar at Max Financial Services Ltd counter
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 59.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares
Gland Pharma Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2026.
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 59.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.1,611.65. Volumes stood at 3259 shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 50.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3056 shares. The stock increased 7.60% to Rs.1,817.05. Volumes stood at 5062 shares in the last session.
Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 66.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.46% to Rs.293.00. Volumes stood at 4.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39288 shares. The stock lost 2.21% to Rs.1,146.00. Volumes stood at 18994 shares in the last session.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24111 shares. The stock lost 6.41% to Rs.469.05. Volumes stood at 31577 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:08 AM IST