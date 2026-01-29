Sagility Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 268 cr

Sagility reported a 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.66 crore on a 35.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,971.15 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 371.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 289.81 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 32.82 crore due to a one-time impact from Indias new labor codes, effective 21 November 2025, related to long-term employee benefits.

In Q3 FY26, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 512.5 crore, up 24.2%, compared with Rs 412.7 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26% in Q3 FY26 as against 28.4% in Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $222 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $36.4 million in Q3 FY26. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 29.1% YoY, while organic growth came in at 19.9% YoY (13.9% in constant currency).

As of 31st December 2025, the company had 48,522 employees and operated 35 delivery centers across five countries. Attrition improved to 22.8% in Q3 FY26 as against 21.8% in Q3 FY25.

Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO, said, Building on the momentum from the first half of the year, our performance in this quarter has been exceptional. The open enrollment period was particularly successful, with strong outcomes across our large payer relationships. The addition of BroadPath expanded our exposure to open-enrollment-driven work and a broader payer client base. This was supported by disciplined and reliable execution.

As clients navigate an evolving regulatory and profitability environment, engagements are increasingly shaped by outcome-oriented delivery models with a strong focus on cost reduction. This shift is clearly reflected in our deal pipeline with more complex constructs anchored in outcomes and efficiency commitments on the back of technology and transformation. Our execution excellence and our continued commitment to helping our clients navigate the immediate challenges place us in a strong position. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum through the final quarter.

Abhishek Kayan, deputy chief financial officer, added, This quarters performance reflects our ability to scale rapidly while maintaining financial discipline. We delivered strong revenue growth without compromising margins, driven by operational excellence, robust cost management, and focused execution across the business. This has enabled us to maintain a healthy balance sheet, progressively reduce debt, and preserve financial flexibility.

We will continue to allocate capital selectively, prioritizing investments in AI, domain capabilities, and the development of an AI-ready, healthcare-focused workforce, while maintaining a prudent approach to costs. This balance between financial discipline and strategic investment positions us well to sustain growth and margins and strengthen the long-term economics of the business.

Sagility is a global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the U.S. healthcare industry.

Shares of Sagility fell 3.13% to Rs 50.07 on the BSE.

