Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 56.90% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 56.90% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.54% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.58 -57 2.735.41 -50 OPM %-144.00-184.48 -5.49-7.95 - PBDT-0.11-0.81 86 0.30-0.27 LP PBT-0.14-0.85 84 0.18-0.38 LP NP-0.24-0.86 72 0.08-0.39 LP

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

