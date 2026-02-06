Friday, February 06, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 14.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56914 shares

Concord Biotech Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Sai Life Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2026.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 14.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56914 shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 31060 shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 20.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99586 shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.1,293.10. Volumes stood at 80462 shares in the last session.

 

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd saw volume of 59.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.90% to Rs.2,198.10. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India registered volume of 138.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.898.25. Volumes stood at 6.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 38.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.846.05. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MRF zooms after Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 692 cr; declares dividend of Rs 3/ share

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

Market trade sideways; FMCG shares advance

RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to financial markets

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protests

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

