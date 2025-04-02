Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures Rs 1,200 cr redevelopment project in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced today that it has been appointed as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a project value of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

The project will be pursued under the state's cluster development scheme. The redevelopment site is strategically located 15 minutes from the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sealink, providing excellent connectivity to other parts of the city.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

