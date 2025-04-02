Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures Rs 1,200 cr redevelopment project in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced today that it has been appointed as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a project value of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
The project will be pursued under the state's cluster development scheme. The redevelopment site is strategically located 15 minutes from the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sealink, providing excellent connectivity to other parts of the city.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content