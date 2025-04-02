PNB Housing Finance achieves milestone of Rs 5,000 cr in affordable housing loans segment

PNB Housing Finance announced a significant milestone of Rs 5,000 crore Affordable book as on 31 March 2025.
This remarkable achievement is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and families in their journey towards owning a home.
With the performance of Affordable and Emerging Markets Segment, the Retail segment loan book grew by ~18% YoY as on 31st March 2025. The total loan book of the Company crossed Rs 75,000 crore as on 31 March 2025.
