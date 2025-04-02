Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB Housing Finance achieves milestone of Rs 5,000 cr in affordable housing loans segment

PNB Housing Finance achieves milestone of Rs 5,000 cr in affordable housing loans segment

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance announced a significant milestone of Rs 5,000 crore Affordable book as on 31 March 2025.

This remarkable achievement is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and families in their journey towards owning a home.

With the performance of Affordable and Emerging Markets Segment, the Retail segment loan book grew by ~18% YoY as on 31st March 2025. The total loan book of the Company crossed Rs 75,000 crore as on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

