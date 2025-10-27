Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR plunges near two-week low; settles above 88/$ mark

INR plunges near two-week low; settles above 88/$ mark

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee plunged 43 paise to close at a near two-week low of 88.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as broad strength in crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiment. Rally in crude oil prices was driven by a potential US-China trade deal, which supports expectations for a stronger global oil demand. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.87 against the greenback and fell to an intra-day low of 88.31 and a high of 87.86. It finally closed the day at 88.26 (provisional) against the greenback, down 43 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, Indian shares rose notably on Monday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report raised hopes of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 and reports suggested that the United States and China were closing in on a trade deal. India's economic growth outlook for the current fiscal year remains strong, supported by robust domestic demand, easing inflation and recent consumption tax cuts, the Finance Ministry said in its September economic report. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 566.96 points, or 0.67 percent, at 84,778.84, with most sectoral indexes advancing. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 170.90 points, or 0.66 percent, to 25,966.05.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Market ends with major gains; VIX advance 2.30%

Market ends with major gains; VIX advance 2.30%

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon