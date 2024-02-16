Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1843.4, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.41% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1843.4, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 15.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19981.7, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1846, up 4.12% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

