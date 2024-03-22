K E C International wins new orders or Rs 1004 cr

K E C Internationalhas secured new orders of Rs. 1,004 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Americas:

Composite order for construction of transmission lines, substations and underground cabling in India

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Civil: The business has secured an order for a residential project from a renowned real estate developer in India.

Railways: The business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of conductors and cables in India:

Maiden order for supply of power transmission conductors (ACSR and AL-59) from a reputed government utility

Supply of various types of cables

