Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3178, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 5.78% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3178, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 25020.85. The Sensex is at 82167.38, up 0.99%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 2.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23434.65, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3184.1, up 2.84% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 5.78% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon