Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1956.2, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.68% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1956.2, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 25020.85. The Sensex is at 82167.38, up 0.99%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 1.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55577.45, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1961.7, up 1.14% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.68% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon