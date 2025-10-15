Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Barometers trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with major gains in the early-afternoon trade, snapping a two-day losing streak. The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 486.19 points or 0.58% to 82,459.44. The Nifty 50 index added 155.56 points or 0.62% to 25,301.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.89% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,400 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.06% to 10.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,409.70, at a premium of 108.35 points as compared with the spot at 25,301.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.7 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.20% to 10,237.70. The index fell 2.31% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 3.38%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.84%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.81%), Tata Steel (up 1.8%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.64%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.56%), JSW Steel (up 1.29%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.90%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.83%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GTPL Hathway slipped 2.30% after the company reported a 27.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.21 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 959.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Power Mech Projects rose 1.30% after the company secured an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, Telangana.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained 1.37% after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 306 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,212 crore.

More From This Section

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Ashiana Housing clocks sales value of Rs 303 crore in Q2; area sold down over 43% YoY

Ashiana Housing clocks sales value of Rs 303 crore in Q2; area sold down over 43% YoY

Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India's external commercial borrowing filings ease 1.80% on month in Aug-25

India's external commercial borrowing filings ease 1.80% on month in Aug-25

Yen firms amid coalition split and US-China tensions

Yen firms amid coalition split and US-China tensions

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

