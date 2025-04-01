Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in FY25 sales

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 941,115 units in FY25 compared to 824,939 units in FY24, recording a growth of 14%.

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 551,487 units (up 20% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 354,919 units (up 4% YoY). Total sales include exports of 34,709 units (up 41% YoY).

The company said, "The company closed the year with 551487 SUVs, the highest ever in its history, with a growth of 20%YoY. We also closed the year with the highest Vahan registrations with 20% growth (1st Apr 2024 to 31st March 2025) helping us to keep our dealer inventory levels within norms.

 

Some of the other key achievements for the year include being the No1 SUV player and No2 Passenger Vehicle manufacturer by revenue, crossing 50% market share in the LCV<3.5T category and scaling up international operations by 41%YoY. Mahindra also became the only Indian auto company to obtain DJSI Index world leader status this year. "

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

